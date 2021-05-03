VIP AUDIO 5/2 – WKH –VIP AUDIO 5/2 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including instant analysis of Joey Styles jaw-dropping promo on Raw ripping into “sports entertainment” as part of the ECW relaunch, Lesnar’s future, Orton’s suspension, Austin-Hogan, more (106 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features three vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The April 18, 2006 episode features behind the scenes details on the very latest on Sabu’s status for Sunday’s PPV, an injury that could drastically change a scheduled match, the latest on the replacement for Jushin Liger against Christopher Daniels… The latest on Randy Orton’s suspension, what led up to it, how things changed over the past couple of years, how his actions affected the careers of his friends, and more on that situation… More on the Steve Austin-Hulk Hogan prospects, which side of this battle Vince McMahon is on and why, and more… The latest on TNA’s parent company’s attitude toward the wrestling venture and what is says about TNA’s timeline. Also, why is TNA not going all-out in some respects at this point to make more of an impact on Spike… News on Jim Ross, the ECW PPV, Ric Flair, Shelton’s Mama, Harry Smith, Vince McMahon’s public image, Triple H and Steph, and more…

•The April 27, 2006 episode features details on the relaunch of the ECW brand by WWE, the latest breaking word on the MTV promotion, Brock Lesnar’s future, the WCW Thunder invasion of TNA this week, Low Ki signing full-time with TNA, changes at WWE.com, Raw ratings, Hunter’s re-emergence as an interesting character again, and much more.

•The May 1, 2006t episode features the PWTorch editor’s full review of the May 1, 2006 which featured the monumental jaw-dropping Joey Styles promo that ripped on Vince McMahon’s “sports entertainment” approach to pro wrestling and touted the relaunch of ECW.

