VIP AUDIO 5/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review Jiří Procházka’s KO over Dominick Reyes, Diego Sanchez’s departure from UFC, Yoel Romero’s forced withdrawal, more (93 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review Jiří Procházka’s spectacular KO over Dominick Reyes. They take a quick look at the upcoming UFC card while discussing Diego Sanchez’s departure from the UFC. They lament the fact that Yoel Romero was forced to withdraw from his upcoming fight with Anthony Johnson. They take an email and discuss the current state of the PFL. The show closes with Rick discussing the latest happenings in the world of boxing.

