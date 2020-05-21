VIP AUDIO 5/20 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk Farming Simulator 19, Rich gives a detailed analysis of AEW Dynamite and NXT TV, Travis makes Double or Nothing predictions, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav are back for another VIP. This week, the pair talk about Farming Simulator 19, Travis’ newest obsession. Rich pretends to be interested. Rich then gives a detailed analysis on AEW Dynamite and NXT TV from Wednesday night. Travis predicts Nyla Rose loses her title and Cody Rhodes earns his at Double or Nothing. Which national holiday would you give up?

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO