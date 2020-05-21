VIP AUDIO 5/21 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at AEW Double or Nothing 2020 (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? AEW Double or Nothing 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Jon Moxley vs. Brodie Lee for the AEW World Championship, Nyla Rose vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Championship, the first ever Stadium Stampede match between the Inner Circle and the Elite, MJF vs. Jungle Boy, Cody vs. Lance Archer for the new AEW TNT Championship, and more. Enjoy!

