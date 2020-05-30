VIP AUDIO 5/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (5-27-15) Drew McIntyre talks 3 Man Band and more, plus wrestling author Laprade talks history of Montreal wrestling book, plus VIP Aftershow (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the May 27, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch senior columnist Pat McNeill who first talked live with wrestling author Pat Laprade about his latest book “Mad Dogs, Midgets, and Screw Jobs,” a book looking at the history of pro wrestling in Montreal, plus the second-half features Mystery Guest Drew McIntyre who talks about his reaction to the 3 Man Band idea, wrestlers he had matches with after leaving WWE who should be on everyone’s radar, and much more! Then, in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, McNeill and PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell discuss the latest news, events, and more!

