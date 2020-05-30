VIP AUDIO 5/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Riddle potential matches, Elias hit & run with Hardy implicated, IC Tourney shake-up, live callers & mailbag (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com’s Brandon LeClair to discuss WWE Smackdown including Matt Riddle’s potential matches, the Elias hit & run with Jeff Hardy implicated, the IC Tournament shake-up, the Mandy Rose-Otis poll skit, Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss interview New Day, Nikki goes bonkers on color commentary, all with live callers & the mailbag.

