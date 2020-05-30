VIP AUDIO 5/29 – WKH – Smackdown Review: IC Title shake-up after hit and run angle with Elias and Jeff Hardy, Mandy Rose and Otis make out in a pool, Angle previews arrival of Matt Riddle, Sasha vs. Bliss, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including Kurt Angle previewing the arrival of Matt Riddle, the Elias hit & run with angle Jeff Hardy implicated, the IC Tournament shake-up leading to a battle royal and a Daniel Bryan vs. Sheamus main event, the Mandy Rose-Otis pool skit, Sonya Deville vs. Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross & Alexa Bliss interview New Day, Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki goes bonkers on color commentary, Cesaro vs. Shorty G, appearances by Drew Gulak and Jason Jordan, and more.

