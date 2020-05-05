VIP AUDIO 5/4 – WKH – Raw Review: Full show rundown and analysis including final Money in the Bank hype, Drew-Seth angle, Drew vs. Murphy match, Charlotte-Liv, return of A.J. Styles from six feet underground, VIP Lounge (33 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the return of A.J. Styles, a VIP Lounge with Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Asuka, Liv Morgan’s emerging push and match against Charlotte, the final Money in the Bank hype, Viking Raiders vs. Street Profits, the hype for Becky Lynch next week, Murphy vs. Drew McIntyre and a show-closing angle to hype their PPV match, promos from Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black, and more.

