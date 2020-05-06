VIP AUDIO 5/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot, Fear, and Symmonds celebrate ten years of Pro Wrestling Eve, Pageot interviews Beau Belles (86 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Wanna Steal Your Girl Fans.” This week, Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Andy Symmonds celebrate ten years of Pro Wrestling Eve with a watch party of the very first Eve show from May 2010 featuring Saraya Knight, Rhia O’Reilly, Jetta, Alpha Female, and a teenage Paige. Plus, Harley talks to Eve Academy trainee Beau Belles about starting in wrestling in your thirties.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO