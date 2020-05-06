VIP AUDIO 5/5 – WKH – The News: Big line-ups for both AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA, Raw ratings hit new lows, Undertaker documentary series touted, Tyson invite (16 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at a ton of news including the big line-ups for both AEW Dynamite and NXT on USA with a rundown of what’s advertised and what to look forward to. Plus WWE Raw ratings hit new lows, so some key stats on that. Plus, Undertaker documentary series touted by WWE and details on the airdates and content and who’s on it. Finally, a wrestling promoter invites Mike Tyson to wrestle for charity.

