VIP AUDIO 5/6 – Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network (w/Fann): PWG BOLA 2018: Stage 2 review, a look at current NXT, AEW, NJPW, and Impact stars – comparing where they were when BOLA took place to where they are today, more! (42 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the second edition of Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network podcast. Each episode will look at a show or group of shows that people should watch while they’re self quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Highspots Wrestling Network is a subscription service from Highspots that costs $9.99 and features a huge library of wrestling content with independent wrestling shows, shoot interviews, and documentaries. Sean Radican and a rotating series of co-hosts will be looking at the must-see content on the Highspots Wrestling Network to give people an idea of what they should watch if they’re looking for fresh wrestling content that they might not have seen in the past.

On the second episode of Radican’s Guide to the Highspots Wrestling Network, Radican is joined by PWTorch audio contributor Rich Fann for a look back at PWG’s BOLA 2018: Stage 2. Radican and Fann not only review the entire show, but they discuss the wrestlers on the show and compare them from where they were in 2018 to their current day status in wrestling. Most of the wrestlers on the BOLA 2018 went on to sign with or wrestle for AEW, NXT, ROH, NJPW, and Impact wrestling. Download this show now!

