VIP AUDIO 5/6 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Dehnel (AD-FREE): Omega & Broken Matt Hardy vs. Jericho & Guevara, Double or Nothing PPV developments, live callers, mailbag (75 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Joel Dehnel to discuss the AEW Dynamite episode on TNT with live callers and emails. They discuss the Brodie Lee and Dark Order attack on Jon Moxley to set up the Double or Nothing AEW Title match, Brandi Rhodes vignette and angle with Jake Roberts afterward, Jon Moxley vs. Kaz, Cody vs. Joey Janella, Chris Jericho & Sammy Guevara vs. “Broken” Matt Hardy & Kenny Omega, the refocus on the AEW Women’s Division, and more. They also discuss AEW’s use of their setting, being live again, the reuniting the announce team, and how they addressed and handled COVID-19 safety concerns during the event.

