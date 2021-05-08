News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro vs. Seth, Bayley-Belair interaction, Throwback theme, live callers & emails (120 min)

May 7, 2021

VIP AUDIO 5/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Meyers (AD-FREE): Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro vs. Seth, Bayley-Belair interaction, Throwback theme, live callers & emails (120 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mike Meyers from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Friday Night Smackdown with live callers and emails including the return of Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair confronts Bayley in the ring, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, a ten-man tag, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, Teddy Long as part of the Throwback theme, and more.

