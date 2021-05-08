SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 5/7 – WKH - Smackdown Review: Jimmy Uso returns, Cesaro vs. Seth, Bayley-Belair interaction, Throwback theme, Teddy Long guest G.M., Reginald vs. Tamina (26 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 26:42 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown including the return of Jimmy Uso, Bianca Belair confronts Bayley in the ring, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, a ten-man tag, Carmella vs. Ruby Riott, Reginald vs. Tamina, Teddy Long returns as part of the Throwback theme, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO