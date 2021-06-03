SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

VIP AUDIO 6/2 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek talk AEW Double or Nothing, whether or not WWE's releases will be future additions to AEW, more (82 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about AEW Double or Nothing. They talk about the Stadium Stampede and the world title match. They also discuss WWE’s releases and whether or not they’ll be future additions to AEW. Plus, they take emails and interact with their live Twitch listeners! For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

