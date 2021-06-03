VIP AUDIO 6/2 – WKH – The News: Surprising WWE roster cuts, wrestler reactions, insights and analysis plus Raw’s record-low rating, Smackdown and Dynamite viewership updates, NXT TV news and thoughts (32 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including the surprising WWE roster cuts of Aleister Black, Braun Strowman, Ruby Riott, Santana Garrett, and Buddy Murphy, including what they had to say so far on social media and some analysis of why they were cut and how they were treated before they were cut. Then a look at the record-low Raw rating and when it will matter and what Vince McMahon might be telling himself to try to absolve himself of culpability. Also, a look at the Smackdown viewership and AEW Dynamite’s viewership last Friday late night and finally some key notes from NXT on USA on Tuesday night including NXT Title match developments for Takeover.

