SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): WWE Hell in a Cell post-show, including Rhea Ripley's character, a Drew McIntyre heel turn, building up babyfaces, more (77 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:17:48 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down, with callers, the just-completed WWE Hell in a Cell PPV. Topics include Rhea Ripley’s character, the potential for a Drew McIntyre heel turn, the end of the ThunderDome era, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO