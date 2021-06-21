News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/20 – WKH – WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Review: Results and analysis of Lashley-Drew, Belair-Bayley, Ripley-Charlotte, Owens-Sami, Rollins-Cesaro, Bliss-Baszler (32 min)

June 21, 2021

VIP AUDIO 6/20 – WKH - WWE Hell in a Cell PPV Review: Results and analysis of Lashley-Drew, Belair-Bayley, Ripley-Charlotte, Owens-Sami, Rollins-Cesaro, Bliss-Baszler (32 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV including Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens, Alexa Bliss vs. Shayna Baszler, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins, and thoughts on the booking decisions and finishes, plus star ratings for each of the matches.

