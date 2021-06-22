VIP AUDIO 6/21 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Why Rich couldn’t give Hell in a Cell a thumbs up, reaction to Reigns-Rey on Friday, Kevin Owens future, Stardom praise (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Why Rich couldn’t give Hell in a Cell a thumbs up

A full rundown of the WWE Hell in a Cell PPV including scrutiny of the match finishes

Reaction to Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio on Friday’s Smackdown

What could be next for Reigns

Kevin Owens’ tweets about time off, where he’d ideally land next

Praise for Stardom’s latest event

Email the show: everythingwithrich@gmail.com

