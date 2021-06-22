News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells (AD-FREE): Novel Money in the Bank qualifier matches, Lashley vs. Xavier in Hell in a Cell, Eva & Doudrop (124 min)

June 22, 2021

VIP AUDIO 6/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Wells (AD-FREE): Novel Money in the Bank qualifier matches, Lashley vs. Xavier in Hell in a Cell, Eva & Doudrop (124 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Kelly Wells from PWTorch.com and the “PWT Talks NXT” PWTorch Dailycast to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discuss the decision to give away another Hell in a Cell match with Bobby Lashley vs. Xavier Woods, plus novel match-ups for Money in the Bank qualifiers, where Alexa Bliss’s character is going, and much more.

