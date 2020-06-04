VIP AUDIO 6/3 – East Coast Cast #504 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss the strife plaguing the country in the past week including Cam’s protest experiences and which wrestlers showed their true colors, plus talk of Rey Mysterio, Dominick Mysterio, and Nia Jax (115 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Cam and Trav speak on some of the obvious strife plaguing the country in the past week. Cam relays his protest experiences from this past weekend. Who kept it peaceful – the protesters or the cops? Which of your favorite wrestlers or wrestling entities exposed themselves and showed their true colors in this moment in time? Who stood for what was right and just in this moment? Rey Mysterio is running back his retirement angle from a year ago, and Dominick Mysterio is still not anywhere close to being ready to be on anyone’s national wrestling promotion. Wrestlers are getting vocal about Nia Jax’s in-ring competence.

