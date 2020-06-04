VIP AUDIO 6/3 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Bryant and Fann talk more about the nation’s current struggles, AEW Dynamite and NXT, upcoming NXT Takeover, more (107 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Rich and Trav bring more conversation to VIP about the events the nation has struggled through the past week. Why some people have decided to be quiet, listen, and amplify the voices that need to be heard most. Cowardly and hypocritical politicians. Why small businesses have to tread lighter than conglomerates when it comes to controversial statements. A rundown of AEW Dynamite and NXT from tonight. A brief talk about NXT Takeover this weekend. More talk on Nia Jax.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO