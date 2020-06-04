VIP AUDIO 6/4 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: PPV preview – Artistic grades and analysis on the build to every match at NXT TakeOver In Your House 2020 (52 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? NXT TakeOver In Your House 2020. On the show, Zack Heydorn gives artistic grades and analysis on the build to every single match on the card including Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Championship in a Backlot Brawl, Finn Balor vs. Damien Priest, Tommaso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Championship, and more. Enjoy!

