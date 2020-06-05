News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss how the wrestling world has reacted to the George Floyd killing, this week’s AEW Dynamite including Brian Cage and Jon Moxley, more (67 min)

June 4, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin the show talking about how the wrestling world – in particular WWE, AEW, and IMPACT – have reacted to the George Floyd killing last week in Minnesota. They then talk about this week’s AEW Dynamite episode, including hitting on Brian Cage, Jon Moxley, and the new structure to AEW Dark. They take emails on some IMPACT topics and a lot more. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019