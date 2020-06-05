VIP AUDIO 6/4 – RETRO RADIO – Keller’s Pro Wrestling Focus (11/14/1992): Wade Keller & George Schire talk about Ultimate Warrior departing the WWF, Jake Roberts departs the WWF with drug problems, George Steele, Hawk (51 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 14, 1992 episode of Pro Wrestling Focus featuring PWTorch editor Wade Keller and cohost George Schire discussing insider news in pro wrestling including Ultimate Warrior departing the WWF, eyewitness report on Hawk & Sasaki teaming together at Minneapolis indy event and a disappointing no-show, is Jesse Ventura wrestling as Damien Demento, Jake Roberts being fired and having drug issues, plus a discussion regarding Bill Clinton winning the presidential election and Rush Limbaugh’s reaction including a bold prediction that Rush would be off the air within a year!

