VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): NXT Takeover Preview, reviews of Raw, Smackdown, Dynamite, UFC (101 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin with a review of last night’s NXT on USA TV show and then preview the NXT Takeover line-up. Then they review AEW Dynamite, UFC, Raw, and Smackdown including the bowling segment with Viking Raiders and Street Profits, the Mandy Rose-Otis poolside date, the pending arriving of Matt Riddle and reason for pessimism he’ll be utilized to his potential, the latest with The Elite, the payoff to the Drake Maverick storyline, and much more.

