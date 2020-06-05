VIP AUDIO 6/4 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): Is Sting in the same category as Undertaker and Hogan? Will AEW ever truly showcase Omega? Which New Japan wrestlers would have most impact in AEW? Owen HOF? Retirements? More (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Todd answers Mailbag questions on the following topics…

Which five pro wrestling stories could a “Light Side of the Ring” series cover?

Is Sting deserving of being in the same category as Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Undertaker types or do many overrate him?

Will AEW ever showcase Kenny Omega like he was utilized in New Japan and who on the roster would be the best opponents for a long showcase match?

Is enough enough with Nia Jax injuring opponents?

Should Martha Hart be stopping a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony for Owen Hart, and could WWE induct the Hart Foundation stable as a workaround?

What are the best three matches that Edge and Orton have had?

Could Saudi Arabia money have changed the course of pro wrestling if it had come 20 years earlier, especially the WWF vs. WCW dream PPV in 2001?

What’s the best of four common ways for a pro wrestler to retire?

How do they know for sure what the age is of viewers who watch AEW and NXT when creating ratings?

Does AEW use the battle royal too much to determine title shots for wrestlers?

In light of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins talking on Chris Jericho’s podcast, what are the most glaring examples of fans getting behind a wrestler yet promoters cutting momentum off at the knees?

Which three New Japan wrestlers would have the most impact on AEW? Could there be an AEW-NJPW partnership in the near future?

What did you think of Mongo McMichael in WCW and have you seen the Twitter feed covering his amusing moments?

