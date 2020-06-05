VIP AUDIO 6/4 – WKPWP Wildcard Thursday (AD-FREE): Triple H full media Q&A on Takeover; Keller & Martin preview the entire line-up; Takeover XXV Roundtable 2019 flashback (138 min)

News Ticker

June 5, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the FTR sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Title, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Matt Hardy-Private Party, Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana, and more.

