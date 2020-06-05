VIP AUDIO 6/4 – WKH – NXT TV Review: NXT vs. AEW ratings report, then full rundown including Drake Maverick storyline hitting climax in Cruiserweight Tourney final against Fantasma, plus final Takeover hype (29 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the AEW vs. NXT ratings on Wednesday night followed by a detailed walk through the latest episode of NXT on USA, including the Drake Maverick storyline hitting climax in Cruiserweight Tourney final against Fantasma, plus final Takeover hype including great video features on top title matches, and several more key developments.

