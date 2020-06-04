VIP AUDIO 6/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Barnett (AD-FREE): FTR sitdown interview with Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Jericho-Colt, live callers, mailbag (92 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett with live callers and emails to talk AEW Dynamite right after the show ended. Topics include the FTR sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Matt Hardy, Private Party, Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, and more.

