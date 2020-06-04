VIP AUDIO 6/3 – WKH – AEW Dynamite TV Review: Cody vs. Jungle Boy for TNT Title, Omega & Page vs. Havoc & Sabian for tag titles, Jericho vs. Colt, Britt Baker rehabs, more (24 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews AEW Dynamite start to finish including the FTR sitdown interview with Tony Schiavone, Cody vs. Jungle Boy for the TNT Title, Britt Baker’s rehab video, Matt Hardy-Private Party, Lance Archer and Jake Roberts, Chris Jericho vs. Colt Cabana, and more.

