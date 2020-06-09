VIP AUDIO 6/9 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Keller: Assessing Triple H’s run in charge of NXT since USA clearance, whether it seems he’s lost favor with Vince, plus Backlash preview, Dynamite thoughts (71 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show with host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, Bruce assesses Triple H’s run in charge of NXT since USA clearance, whether it seems he’s lost favor with Vince McMahon, and what could be done for NXT to perhaps get an edge on AEW Dynamite that they haven’t tried yet. Then at 31:00, a preview of WWE Backlash with analysis of the key storylines building up the card. And finally at 64:30 some AEW Dynamite thoughts.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO