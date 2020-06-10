VIP AUDIO 6/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Pageot, Fear, and Quartz discuss NXT TakeOver and the WWE women’s tag titles, Fear talks to Riptide Wrestling’s pastasauca (84 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “Who Have I Become?” This week, Harley R. Pageot, Emily Fear, and Val Quartz discuss Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley and the women’s trios tag from NXT TakeOver: In Your House, as well as the WWE women’s tag titles and NWA Girl Powerrr tackling Black Lives Matter. Plus, Emily talks to pastasauca of Riptide Wrestling about wrestling art and the BLM protests.

