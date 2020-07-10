VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Bruce Mitchell Audio Show w/Jacqui Pratt: Spirited debate over inter-gender wrestling, men punching women, men’s and women’s divisions, more (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode of the Bruce Mitchell Audio Show, PWTorch senior columnist Bruce Mitchell and cohost Jacqui Pratt battle it out over the issues inherent in inter-gender and men and women’s divisions in professional wrestling: From Becky Lynch to Serena Williams, from Jungle Boy to Swole, from kayfabe plus real, from sexism to punching, from Ballet to Men Punching Women, to Major League baseball, this was a battle!

