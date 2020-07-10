VIP AUDIO 7/10 – Bruce Mitchell Mailbag w/Heydorn: The history on the art of a pro wrestling pin, a career examination of Mando Guerrero, Bruce’s NWA Champion Mount Rushmore, 1996 WCW and stars sacrificed for the NWO (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Bruce Mitchell Mailbag Podcast, hosted by PWTorch Columnist Zack Heydorn, they dive into the mailbag including these topics: The history behind the art of a pro wrestling pin, a career examination of Mando Guerrero, Bruce’s NWA Championship Mount Rushmore that includes Lou Thesz, Buddy Rodgers, Ric Flair, and a surprise, 1996 WCW and the booking of former stars in relation to the NWO, and more. To submit future questions, send them to askbrucemitchell@gmail.com or submit them via Twitter @zheydorntorch or @mitchellpwtorch. Enjoy!

