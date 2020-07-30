VIP AUDIO 7/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite Review: Full show rundown and analysis including MJF’s State of the Industry speech, Cody’s latest defense against Warhorse, Moxley & Darby vs. Cage & Starks, Page & Omega defend, more (37 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of AEW Dynamite including MJF’s State of the Industry speech including a challenge for Moxley for an AEW Title match at All Out, Cody’s latest defense against Warhorse, Jon Moxley & Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage & Ricky Starks, “Hangman” Page & Kenny Omega defend against Dark Order, and more.

