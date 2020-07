SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode, Kelly Wells, Tom Stoup, and Nate Lindberg cover another triple threat surprise winner, Ridge Holland debuting, the build for Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO