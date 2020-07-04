VIP AUDIO 7/3 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek react to Fyter Fest Night 1, Tessa Blanchard getting released by Impact, lots of emails, more (73 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Mike and Andrew begin this week’s show talking about this week’s Fyter Fest Night 1 episode of AEW Dynamite. One big topic is where Santana and Ortiz have gone wrong in AEW, and whether or not the demise of the Inner Circle’s seriousness is a reason. From there they discuss Tessa Blanchard getting released by Impact and take a ton of listener emails. For next week’s show, email us at AllEliteAfterShow@gmail.com.

