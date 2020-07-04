News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/3 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & LeClair (AD-FREE): Bayley & Sasha spoof Taker tribute, Riddle vs. Morrison, Hardy-Sheamus angle, live callers & mailbag (128 min)

July 4, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Brandon LeClair from PWTorch.com to discuss WWE Smackdown including the Matt Riddle opening promo with 10,000 bros and a fixation on his bare feet, three strong singles wrestling matches, Sasha Banks & Bayley spoofing with a straight face the Undertaker tribute video from last week, the Swamp match preview, the show-closing Jeff Hardy-Sheamus’ bartender angle, and more with live callers and emails.

*


