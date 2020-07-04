News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/3 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Riddle says “bro” excessively, Hardy kills a bartender, Sasha & Bayley spoof Taker tribute, Riddle-Morrison, Kofi-Nakamura, Styles-Gulak (21 min)

July 4, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including the Matt Riddle opening promo with 10,000 bros and a fixation on his bare feet, three strong singles wrestling matches (A.J. Styles vs. Drew Gulak, Matt Riddle vs. John Morrison, Kofi Kingston vs. Shinsuke Nakamura), Sasha Banks & Bayley spoofing with a straight face the Undertaker tribute video from last week, the Swamp match preview with Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt, the show-closing Jeff Hardy-Sheamus’ bartender angle, and more.

