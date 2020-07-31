News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/30 – WKH – The News: NXT and AEW ratings including pandemic performance comparison, WWE Financials top takeaways, Vince Q&A, possible model for return of fans (29 min)

July 31, 2020


SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller looks at the latest news including the latest NXT and AEW ratings along with a look at pandemic performance comparison between the shows, WWE Financials top takeaways, Vince McMahon on conference call, and a possible model for returning fans to arenas, and more.

