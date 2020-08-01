VIP AUDIO 7/31 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (7-27-15) Raw Post-show with callers talking Cena-Seth, Hot-Shot Golf, looking ahead to Summerslam, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s “Best of PWTorch Livecast” jumps back five years to the July 27, 2015 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Greg Parks covering every angle from Raw with live calls, plus email questions at the end. They discuss the John Cena vs. Seth Rollins main event, Hot-Shot Golf, The Fish, The Dog(house), what’s left for Summerslam, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO