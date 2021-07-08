SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/7 – East Coast Cast #559 (NSFW): Trav and Cam discuss Jimmy Uso getting third DUI in decade, this week's good TV matches, last week's Dynamite, more (90 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:30:28 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: On this episode, Trav and Cam share their thoughts and feelings on Jimmy Uso getting his third DUI in a decade. What does that mean for his career? Will WWE take drastic measures? Will he get the care and help he obviously needs? Plenty of good matches on TV this week, but NXT featured two of the better matches of the week. Bianca Belair challenges Bayley to an “I Quit” match to finally end their feud. Thoughts on last week’s AEW Dynamite. Live calls, Twitch chat, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO