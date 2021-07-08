SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 7/7 – East Coast Cast VIP Aftershow (NSFW): Trav and Rich talk Jimmy Uso, Triple H answering stupid questions with dumber answers, "Loki" and the MCU, more (172 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:52:41 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Trav and Rich are back on VIP discussing the Jimmy Uso news. Should Jey be dragged into his brother’s mess because of a similar past? Triple H answering stupid questions with even dumber answers. Brief thoughts on the week in wrestling TV. Rich gives his highlights of tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode, which featured the debut of Malakai Black (Aliester Black/Tommy End). The fellas discuss the newest episode of “Loki,” plus another long, drawn-out MCU conversation. Travis talks his latest book listens and the mailbag get tended to.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO