VIP AUDIO 7/7 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (12/8/1991): Cornette and Wade Keller join John Arezzi to discuss state of wrestling industry after This Tuesday in Texas, plus early Vince Russo appearance (91 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the December 8, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#137) hosted by John Arezzi featuring Jim Cornette’s take on the state of the wrestling industry along with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and indy wrestler Sonny Beach. Also, a news update from Donny Liable and an early radio appearance by Vince Russo plugging his new newsletter.

