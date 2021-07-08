News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Aftershow (AD-FREE): McMahon and Soucek discuss Tony Khan and how he handles criticism, tonight’s Dynamite including debut of Malaki Black, opening strap match, more (74 min)

July 8, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: The show begins this week with Mike and Andrew having a long discussion on Tony Khan, and how he handles criticism and critique. Then they talk about a fun episode of Dynamite, including the debut of Malaki Black, the opening strap match, and atmosphere in Miami, and more. For next week’s show, email us at alleliteaftershow@gmail.com.

