VIP AUDIO 7/7 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Dehnel (AD-FREE): Return to live crowd, Malachi Black’s debut, on-site correspondent off-air happenings, live callers (157 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Joel Dehnel from PWTorch.com to discuss AEW Dynamite with live callers and on-site correspondents. They discuss the array of key happenings including the debut of the former Aleister Black attacking Cody Rhodes, Andrade’s debut match, The Young Bucks wild AEW Tag Team Title defense, the Ethan Page-Darby Allin sitdown segment, Team Taz conjecture, the Jon Moxley-Karl Anderson match announcement, Kenny Omega-Hangman Page developments, and much more with live callers. Then on-site correspondents who attended in Miami detail off-air happenings, crowd response to various wrestlers and segments, what happened after Dynamite, Tony Khan’s pitch for fans to stick around to see Sting, and more.

