News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Worst finishers, best and worst live WM music performances, Khan and Jericho on Twitter, Steve Austin with a longer career, who will next champs be, much more (54 min)

July 9, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

  • What is the original of the traditional shine-heat-comeback-finish formula for wrestling matches and who came up with it and were any territories slow to adopt it?
  • Wouldn’t it have made sense to have Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal fight in Las Vegas instead of this weekend?
  • What if Steve Austin had stayed healthy or made a full comeback after his neck issues – could he have had a long successful career after that?
  • Irregardless
  • How can AEW create new fans beyond this core 750,000, and is the 750K core enough if they don’t grow?
  • Do Tony Khan and Chris Jericho know how they come across on Twitter and is their approach prudent?
  • What was your favorite finishing move as a kid? What is the worst finishing move in history?
  • Were you slow to wise up to a trick of the trade such as slaps to make noise during superkicks?
  • What is your favorite and least favorite music performance at WrestleManias?
  • Has an action taken mid-match changed the course of careers like Kurt Angle’s debut match sidebar?
  • Was Austin 3:16 made up on the spot by Steve?
  • Who will be the next champions in WWE, NXT, and AEW – and in what order?
  • What is your favorite NXT and AEW match?
  • Shouldn’t WWE have picked a new CFO who knows the pro wrestling business?

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2019