VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): Worst finishers, best and worst live WM music performances, Khan and Jericho on Twitter, Steve Austin with a longer career, who will next champs be, much more (54 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:
- What is the original of the traditional shine-heat-comeback-finish formula for wrestling matches and who came up with it and were any territories slow to adopt it?
- Wouldn’t it have made sense to have Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal fight in Las Vegas instead of this weekend?
- What if Steve Austin had stayed healthy or made a full comeback after his neck issues – could he have had a long successful career after that?
- Irregardless
- How can AEW create new fans beyond this core 750,000, and is the 750K core enough if they don’t grow?
- Do Tony Khan and Chris Jericho know how they come across on Twitter and is their approach prudent?
- What was your favorite finishing move as a kid? What is the worst finishing move in history?
- Were you slow to wise up to a trick of the trade such as slaps to make noise during superkicks?
- What is your favorite and least favorite music performance at WrestleManias?
- Has an action taken mid-match changed the course of careers like Kurt Angle’s debut match sidebar?
- Was Austin 3:16 made up on the spot by Steve?
- Who will be the next champions in WWE, NXT, and AEW – and in what order?
- What is your favorite NXT and AEW match?
- Shouldn’t WWE have picked a new CFO who knows the pro wrestling business?
