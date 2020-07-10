VIP AUDIO 7/9 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): New Japan Cup, UFC 251 preview, Jericho vs. Cassidy, Riddle’s barefoot promo, Keith Lee’s big night, Eye for an Eye stip, more (63 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss Smackdown (including Matt Riddle’s interview about bare feet and repeating “Bro” more than ever), Raw (including the “Eye for an Eye” stip by Rey Mysterio), NXT’s Great American Bash week two (including Keith Lee’s big win and thoughts on the future of both belts), AEW Dynamite’s “Fyter Fest” week two (including whether Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy was as good as Tony Khan and Jericho hyped), New Japan’s set-up for the finals, and a preview of UFC this weekend.

