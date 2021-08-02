VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bray Wyatt released, AEW-Domino’s controversy, United Center ticket sales, Hangman Page trajectory, Cena’s positive crowd reactions so far, more (72 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- The release of Bray Wyatt/Fiend and the potential future of the performer Windham Lawrence Rotunda
- The Domino’s pizza controversy with AEW Dynamite’s main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage.
- AEW being on the verge already of selling out United Center for the presumed AEW debut of C.M. Punk
- Is there a rush to crown Hangman Page the AEW Champion or should AEW delay it because of Bryan Danielson and Punk?
- The positive reaction to John Cena among not just kids, but also adults, and what might be the cause of it.
- The tepid response to Sasha Banks in Minneapolis on Friday night.
