VIP AUDIO 8/1 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Bray Wyatt released, AEW-Domino’s controversy, United Center ticket sales, Hangman Page trajectory, Cena’s positive crowd reactions so far, more (72 min)

August 2, 2021

VIP AUDIO 8/1 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Bray Wyatt released, AEW-Domino's controversy, United Center ticket sales, Hangman Page trajectory, Cena's positive crowd reactions so far, more (72 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

  • The release of Bray Wyatt/Fiend and the potential future of the performer Windham Lawrence Rotunda
  • The Domino’s pizza controversy with AEW Dynamite’s main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage.
  • AEW being on the verge already of selling out United Center for the presumed AEW debut of C.M. Punk
  • Is there a rush to crown Hangman Page the AEW Champion or should AEW delay it because of Bryan Danielson and Punk?
  • The positive reaction to John Cena among not just kids, but also adults, and what might be the cause of it.
  • The tepid response to Sasha Banks in Minneapolis on Friday night.

