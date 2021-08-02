SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/1 - Everything with Rich & Wade: Bray Wyatt released, AEW-Domino's controversy, United Center ticket sales, Hangman Page trajectory, Cena's positive crowd reactions so far, more (72 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:12:41 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

The release of Bray Wyatt/Fiend and the potential future of the performer Windham Lawrence Rotunda

The Domino’s pizza controversy with AEW Dynamite’s main event between Chris Jericho and Nick Gage.

AEW being on the verge already of selling out United Center for the presumed AEW debut of C.M. Punk

Is there a rush to crown Hangman Page the AEW Champion or should AEW delay it because of Bryan Danielson and Punk?

The positive reaction to John Cena among not just kids, but also adults, and what might be the cause of it.

The tepid response to Sasha Banks in Minneapolis on Friday night.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO